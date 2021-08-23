Skwert of Choking Victim on Architects of Self-Destruction: A Leftover Crack podcast!

Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack is out now! The book was co-written by Leftover Crack's Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pre-order it right here!

Recently, the authors launched a 10 episode, limited run podcast. The program features Logan and Gentile interviewing people that contributed to the book. Interviews look at both the subjects' interaction with LoC, and their life outside of the LoC orbit.

The seventh episode includes an extended chat with Skwert of Choking Victim! As you know, Skwert has been Choking Victim's drummer since 1993, was one of the founding members of INDK, and now fronts Public Serpents. Skwert talks about the early days of C-Squat, drumming in CV, a mysterious song that was intended for CV but became an INDK staple, and his cool new band, on tour now! You can check out the episode below!