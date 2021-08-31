Florida based FYA Fest has announced the lineup for their 2022 festival. Turnstile, Mindforce, Gulch, and E.Town Concrete are among the bands playing. The festival will take place January 8-9, 2022 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa, Florida. Tickets go on sale September 3. Check out the full lineup below.
FYA Fest 2022 Lineup
Turnstile
Mindforce
E. Town Concrete
Vein.fm
Gulch
God's Hate
Age of Apocalypse
Magnitude
All Due Respect
MH Chaos
Almighty Watching
Moment of Truth
Be All End All
Never Ending Game
Burning Strong
One Step Closer
C4
Pain of Truth
Dead Heat
Payback
Despize
Raw Brigade
Drain
Shackled
End It
Simulakra
Gridiron
Spy
Ingrown
Struck Nerve
Sunami
Kruelty
Three Knee Deep
Kovo
Worn
Lifes Question
Year of the Knife