FYA Fest announces 2022 lineup
by Festivals & Events

Florida based FYA Fest has announced the lineup for their 2022 festival. Turnstile, Mindforce, Gulch, and E.Town Concrete are among the bands playing. The festival will take place January 8-9, 2022 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa, Florida. Tickets go on sale September 3. Check out the full lineup below.

FYA Fest 2022 Lineup

Turnstile

Mindforce

E. Town Concrete

Vein.fm

Gulch

God's Hate

Age of Apocalypse

Magnitude

All Due Respect

MH Chaos

Almighty Watching

Moment of Truth

Be All End All

Never Ending Game

Burning Strong

One Step Closer

C4

Pain of Truth

Dead Heat

Payback

Despize

Raw Brigade

Drain

Shackled

End It

Simulakra

Gridiron

Spy

Ingrown

Struck Nerve

Sunami

Kruelty

Three Knee Deep

Kovo

Worn

Lifes Question

Year of the Knife