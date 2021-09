, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Chats have finished recording a new record, according to a post on social media. The post reads,



"Finished recording our new record with @cody.mcwaters yesterday. It sounds shit hot"

. The band will be touring Australia this fall. The Chats last released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. See the post in full below.