The Casualties announce 2021 tour

The Casualties
The Casualties are playing a Fall tour. It runs through most of November and finds the band playing Texas, the South west, and West Coast. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
11/4Austin, TXCome and Take It Live
11/5Dallas, TXThree Links
11/6San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
11/7Houston, TXTrip Six
11/8El Paso, TXRockhouse
11/9Albuquerque, NMThe Launchpad
11/10Denver, COBluebird Theatre
11/11Salt Lake City, UTThe Loading Dock
11/12Boise, IDThe Shredder
11/13Seattle, WAEl Corazon
11/14Portland, ORBossanova Ballroom
11/16Eugene, ORWOW Hall
11/17Petaluma, CAPhoenix Theatre
11/18Bakersfield, CAJerry’s
11/19Pomona, CAGlass House
11/20Palmdale, CATransplants
11/21Los Angeles, CA1720
11/23Mesa, AZNile Undergroun