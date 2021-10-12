The Casualties announce 2021 tour

Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile
The Casualties are playing a Fall tour. It runs through most of November and finds the band playing Texas, the South west, and West Coast. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|11/4
|Austin, TX
|Come and Take It Live
|11/5
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|11/6
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|11/7
|Houston, TX
|Trip Six
|11/8
|El Paso, TX
|Rockhouse
|11/9
|Albuquerque, NM
|The Launchpad
|11/10
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theatre
|11/11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Loading Dock
|11/12
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|11/13
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|11/14
|Portland, OR
|Bossanova Ballroom
|11/16
|Eugene, OR
|WOW Hall
|11/17
|Petaluma, CA
|Phoenix Theatre
|11/18
|Bakersfield, CA
|Jerry’s
|11/19
|Pomona, CA
|Glass House
|11/20
|Palmdale, CA
|Transplants
|11/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|11/23
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Undergroun