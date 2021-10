In August 2019, comedian Dave Ross released the comedy album The Only Man Who Has Ever Had Sex. Now, he's releasing a remix version of that album called The Only Album That Has Ever Been Remixed. The album features his standup routines mixed into music or music type songs by musicians. Members of Ceremony, Pup, Riverboat Gamblers, Hot Water Music, Saves The Day, and other bands remixed the tunes. That's out November 5, 2021.