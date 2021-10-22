Dayglo Abortions have a new album coming out... here's the first track!

Legendary (and nasty as hell) hardcore punkers Dayglo Abortions are going to release a new LP! Here's the the first track from the upcoming album!

The new album is called Hate Speech and of course it finds the band bending charging, bombastic smashing around lyrics that could peel the paint off the walls. However, over the past few years, the band has gotten political and on "White People," the Dayglos dive into the complicated and sensitive issues of race relations. Surely, the band will handle the issue with the tact and diplomacy the matters deserves. You can check it out below…