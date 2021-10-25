Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals are releasing a new EP called Freedom 45. The four song EP was produced and mastered by Andrew DeNure and Doug Nahrgang. Trumpet player Molly Vaclav said of the EP,

"Fast and crass, blastin' brass, smells like ass; this release checks all the boxes of the Filthy Experience™"

Bassist Cody Lee Rockwell added,



"We've always been too punk rock for the ska kids and too ska for the punk kids, and that's how we like it!"

Freedom 45 will be out October 29 via Cursed Blessings Records and you can pre-order it here. The Filthy Radicals released their album Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the new EP in full below!