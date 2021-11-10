Photos: The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die at Lee's Palace 11/06

by Em Moore
On November 6, The World is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die played Lee's Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Bent Knee and Gates played support. The World is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released their album Illusory Walls earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the action. Check out his photos below.
(No script? View on Flickr)
Powered by flickr embed.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.