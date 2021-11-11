John Lydon appears on The Masked Singer

by John Gentile
The Masked Singer is a show on Fox where celebrities sing cover songs while wearing disguises. Other celebrities then vote on the best performance. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the "Jester" character was none of other than John Lydon Earlier in the series, he covered Alice Cooper's School's Out as well as the traditional song "Man of Constant Sorrow". You can see some clips of that below.
This jest in! 🃏
Don't miss @lydonofficial’s full unmasked interview on #TheMaskedSinger Facebook page: https://t.co/3xa8txi2tl pic.twitter.com/hJiAU4GQ0M
— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 11, 2021