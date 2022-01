6 hours ago by John Gentile

In 2019, Crass (via One Little Independent Records) invited fans to remix indivudal tracks from the classic Feeding of the 5000 album in celebration of The Crassical Collection . Over 200 remixes were submitted. Crass' Penny Rimbaud and Steve Ignorant have taken 40 of those remixes and made a remix compilation. It's called Normal Never Was - Revelations and it's out January 21. You can hear the lead remix single below.