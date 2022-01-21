YOU can be in John Hinckley Jr's band

John Hinckley Jr., the man that was convicted of trying to assassinate President Reagan in an effort to impress Jodie Foster, is starting a band. After being released from jail in 2016, Hinckley has released a few self-recorded tracks here and there. Well, now he wants to rock it, four piece style, and you can be a member of the group. On social media, he stated "I’m starting a band. I’m looking for a bass player, drummer and lead guitarist. If you would like to be in my band and are serious about this, send bio to P.O. Box 240 Williamsburg, Va. 23187." As you may know, Hinckley's actions inspired a few songs and even got Jack Terricloth (who was Pietro Ventantonio at the time) arrested after a prank call gone wrong.