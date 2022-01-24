Turnstile have announced that their European dates have been rescheduled for the summer. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Their January and February UK dates are unchanged and will go ahead as previously scheduled. Chubby and The Gang will still be joining them on all dates. Turnstile released Glow On in 2021. See the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 29
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 01
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|Feb 03
|O2 Forum
|London, UK
|Feb 05
|Refectory
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 18
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 20
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|Jun 22
|Mod
|Hasselt, BE
|Jul 05
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 06
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Jul 18
|Palladium
|Cologne, DE