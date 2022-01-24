Turnstile reschedule European dates to summer, UK dates unchanged

by Tours

Turnstile have announced that their European dates have been rescheduled for the summer. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Their January and February UK dates are unchanged and will go ahead as previously scheduled. Chubby and The Gang will still be joining them on all dates. Turnstile released Glow On in 2021. See the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 29Rock CityNottingham, UK
Feb 01RoundhouseLondon, UK
Feb 03O2 ForumLondon, UK
Feb 05RefectoryLeeds, UK
Jun 18GruenspanHamburg, DE
Jun 20Elysee MontmartreParis, FR
Jun 22ModHasselt, BE
Jul 05Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Jul 06PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Jul 18PalladiumCologne, DE