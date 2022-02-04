Ithaca announce new album, release song

by Em Moore
Ithaca have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called They Fear Us and will be out July 29 via Hassle Records The band have also released their first single, "They Fear Us". Ithaca released The Language of Injury in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
They Fear Us Tracklist
1. In The Way
2. The Future Says Thanks You
3. They Fear Us
4. Camera Eats First
5. Cremation Party
6. Number Five
7. Fluorescent
8. You Should Have Gone Back
9. Hold, Be Held