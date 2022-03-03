Montreal's punk music festival Pouzza Fest finally announced the full lineup to their 2022 festival. Tim Barry, Dreadnoughts, Belvedere, Chixdiggit, Bad Cop/Bad Copl Cancer Bats, Mustard Plug, Make War, Signals Midwest and much much more have been added to the already announced bands. The festival will happen on May 20th to 22 in Downtown, MTL. Passes go on sale tomorrow. You can click here for more information.
