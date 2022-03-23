Bauhaus releases first new song in 14 years

The recently reunited Bauhaus have released their first new track in 14 years. It's called "Drink The New Wine" and it's a standalone single. The band recorded the track was recorded remotely in an "exquisite corpse" fashion- each member recorded his part in isolation without knowing what the following member was going to add to the track.

The band issued a statement: "'Drink The New Wine' was recorded last year during lockdown with the four members sharing audio files. The track employs the Surrealists’ ‘Exquisite Corpse’ device whereby each artist adds to the piece without seeing what the others have done. Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first Cadavre exquis’ drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, ‘Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau’ (‘The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.”) For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared sixty seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. All done without hearing what the others had laid down. The only common link being a prerecorded beat courtesy of Kevin. The final playback came as synchronistic revelation."

The band has a limited amount of live shows coming up. You can hear the new song and see the dates below.