Wine Lips (US & CAN)

Wine Lips
by Tours

Wine Lips have announced summer tour dates for US and Canada. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19O'Brien's PubBoston, MA
May 20Radio BeanBurlington, VA
May 22Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
Jun 17PJ's Lager HouseDetroit, MI
Jun 18ReggiesChicago, IL
Jun 19Bremen CafeWilwaukee, WI
Jun 21Bulldog Events CentreWinnipeg, MB
Jun 22The CureRegina, SK
Jun 23Black CatSaskatoon, SK
Jun 24The AviaryEdmonton, AB
Jun 25Sled Island FestCalgary, AB
Jun 28Lanalou'sVancouver, BC
Jun 29Firehall BreweryOliver, BC
Jun 30Flying SteamshovelRossland, BC
Jul 01Hands in the Air FestPrinceton, BC
Jul 02The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Jul 03Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Jul 06Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA
Jul 07Blue LagoonSanta Cruz, CA
Jul 08La SantaOrange County, CA
Jul 09The SardineSan Pedro, CA
Jul 10Til Two ClubSan Diego, CA
Jul 11TBAPhoenix, AZ
Jul 13Valhalla TavernAustin, TX
Jul 14Three LinksDallas, TX
Jul 20Lee's PalaceToronto, ON
Jul 21River and SkyFisher's Paradise, ON
Jul 22CaberetRouyn-Noranda, QC