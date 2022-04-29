Wine Lips have announced summer tour dates for US and Canada. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|O'Brien's Pub
|Boston, MA
|May 20
|Radio Bean
|Burlington, VA
|May 22
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 17
|PJ's Lager House
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 18
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 19
|Bremen Cafe
|Wilwaukee, WI
|Jun 21
|Bulldog Events Centre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jun 22
|The Cure
|Regina, SK
|Jun 23
|Black Cat
|Saskatoon, SK
|Jun 24
|The Aviary
|Edmonton, AB
|Jun 25
|Sled Island Fest
|Calgary, AB
|Jun 28
|Lanalou's
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 29
|Firehall Brewery
|Oliver, BC
|Jun 30
|Flying Steamshovel
|Rossland, BC
|Jul 01
|Hands in the Air Fest
|Princeton, BC
|Jul 02
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 03
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Jul 06
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 07
|Blue Lagoon
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Jul 08
|La Santa
|Orange County, CA
|Jul 09
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA
|Jul 10
|Til Two Club
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 11
|TBA
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 13
|Valhalla Tavern
|Austin, TX
|Jul 14
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 20
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 21
|River and Sky
|Fisher's Paradise, ON
|Jul 22
|Caberet
|Rouyn-Noranda, QC