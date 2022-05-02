Full of Hell and Blood Incantation have announced a US co-headlining tour for this fall. Vermin Womb, Mortuous, and God Is War will be joining them on all dates. Full of Hell released Garden of Burning Apparitions in 2021. Blood Incantation released Timewave Zero earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 13
|Gothic Theater
|Denver, CO
|Sep 14
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 15
|The Olympic
|Boise, ID
|Sep 16
|Dante's
|Portland, OR
|Sep 17
|Substation
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 20
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA
|Sep 21
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 22
|The Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Sep 23
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 24
|Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Sep 25
|Sister Bar
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sep 26
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Sep 28
|Raccoon Motel
|Davenport, IA
|Sep 29
|Turf Club
|St Paul, MN
|Sep 30
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 01
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 02
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 03
|Mohawk
|Buffalo, NY
|Oct 04
|State House
|New Haven, CT
|Oct 05
|The Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|Oct 06
|Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 07
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA