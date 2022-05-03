Check out the new video by Great Time!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Philadelphia's Great Time! Great Time mix post-punk with new wave with a little bit of neo-soul. Somehow the band walks the line between Gang of Four's Entertainment and Roxy Music's Avalon and their new single locks punchy meldoy woth a smooth delivery.

Speaking to Punknews about "I could be", the band's Jill Ryan said, “Filming the music video for I Could Be was a really special experience. It was incredible to be directed by Marisa Dabice. I felt so comfortable in her presence. She commands a room not only on stage performing with Mannequin Pussy but also on set. Getting direction from her was empowering. You really have to trust the person that’s telling you what to do and how to move in order for you to perform your best and most authentically and I felt very connected and safe with her to do that. This song is a reaction to traditionality, patriarchy, “the man” and everyone that wants to make me feel small.”

You can check out the video below, right now!