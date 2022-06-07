The Punk in Drublic music and beer festival has announced two American East Coast dates for this fall. The festival will be hitting Worcester, Massachusetts on September 24 and Asbury Park on October 2. NOFX, Descendents, and Face to Face will be playing both dates and T.S.O.L., Night Birds, and No Trigger will be joining them in Worcester. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, June 10. Punk in Drublic previously announced a handful of shows across the US for this summer. See the new dates below.