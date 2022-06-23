Check out the new album by Space Flight!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new-ish album by Space Flight!

Space Flight is the new band that is composed of Spen Bernard and Ra Ra Riot's Kenny Bernard and Mat Santos. The band makes trippy psyche-pop that walks between the waves of Flaming Lips and New Order. The tracks drift by on a light air while a certain spectral consciousness washes through the lyrics. On their second album, Do You Dream In The Daylight, the band tightens down their approach and casts out 11 tracks that are tightly written, but somehow, move in an usual manner- just check out how the vocals morph into a chorus of tiny, singing robots on "Forest of Machine dreams." "Space Flight," indeed!

Do You Dream In The Daylight is out June 24th and you can check it out below, right now!