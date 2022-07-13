Bikini Kill postpone four more North American shows due to ongoing illness

Bikini Kill have announced the postponement of four more shows on their ongoing North American tour. The shows affected are July 15 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, July 16 at Higher Ground Burlington in Burlington, July 18 at MTelus in Montreal, and July 19 and 20 at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. The band announced this in a statement on Twitter that reads,



"Unfortunately due to our ongoing illness situation, we will also be unable to play our upcoming shows in Boston, Burlington, Montreal, and July 19 and 20 at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. These shows will be postponed with more info on the rescheduled dates coming soon. Please contact your local venue for any questions regarding your tickets. We are still hopeful the remaining dates will happen as planned."

Bikini Kill postponed three US shows two days ago and cancelled cancelled five US shows and their European tour in June due to positive COVID cases in the band.