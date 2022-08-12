Brakrock Festival issues statement about SOIA/No Fun At All incident, SOIA also responds

Earlier this week, there was an incident at Brakrock fest where the guitar tech for Sick Of It All stated that she was assaulted by the singer of No Fun At All during NFAA's set. The NFAA camp stated that while there was an incident, it did not take place as described by the SOIA camp. More details on that can be found here.

Last night, Brakrock fest issued their own statement on the incident. You can read that below. Thereafter, Sick Of It All posted a short statement on instagram addressing the specific issue of the alleged hitting and assault. You can also see that statement below.