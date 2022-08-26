The Slackers release new video, announce European tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
The Slackers have released a new video. It's for the song "Second Best" and that's off Don't Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, which is out now. You can see the video below. The band also announced a Euro tour which now precedes a string of USA dates with Bite me Bambi.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/26/2022
|Birmingham, UK
|Hare and Hounds
|09/27/2022
|Manchester, UK
|Retro
|09/28/2022
|Huddersfield, UK
|Parish
|09/29/2022
|Nottingham, UK
|Old Cold Store
|09/30/2022
|London, UK
|Underworld
|10/01/2022
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|10/02/2022
|Newcastle, UK
|Think Tank
|10/03/2022
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|10/04/2022
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Kavka
|10/05/2022
|Paris, France
|Balajo
|10/06/2022
|Haarlem, Netherlands
|Patroonaat
|10/07/2022
|Den Haag, Netherlands
|Paard
|10/08/2022
|Sittard, Netherlands
|Ernestos
|10/09/2022
|Freiburg, DE
|Cafe Atlantic
|10/11/2022
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Komplex
|10/12/2022
|Munich, Germany
|Feierwerk
|10/13/2022
|Vienna, Austria
|Arena
|10/15/2022
|Sluderno, Italy
|Loki
|10/16/2022
|Nuremberg, Germany
|Desi
|10/17/2022
|Hannover, Germany
|Lux
|10/18/2022
|Berlin, Germany
|S036
|10/19/2022
|Hamburg, Germany
|Molotov
|10/21/2022
|Koln, Germany
|Gebaude 9
|10/22/2022
|Arlon, Belgium
|L’entrepot
|11/11/2022
|Chicago, IL
|Reggie’s
|11/12/2022
|Chicago, IL
|Reggie’s
|12/07/2022
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Catalyst(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/08/2022
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/09/2022
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Music Hall(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/10/2022
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/11/2022
|San Diego, CA
|House of Blues(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/14/2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ardmore(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/15/2022
|Washington DC
|Black Cat(with Bite Me Bambi)
|12/16/2022
|New York, NY
|Sony Hall(with Bite Me Bambi)