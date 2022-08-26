The Slackers release new video, announce European tour

The Slackers have released a new video. It's for the song "Second Best" and that's off Don't Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, which is out now. You can see the video below. The band also announced a Euro tour which now precedes a string of USA dates with Bite me Bambi.

DateCityVenue
09/26/2022Birmingham, UKHare and Hounds
09/27/2022Manchester, UKRetro
09/28/2022Huddersfield, UKParish
09/29/2022Nottingham, UKOld Cold Store
09/30/2022London, UKUnderworld
10/01/2022Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club
10/02/2022Newcastle, UKThink Tank
10/03/2022Bristol, UKExchange
10/04/2022Antwerp, BelgiumKavka
10/05/2022Paris, FranceBalajo
10/06/2022Haarlem, NetherlandsPatroonaat
10/07/2022Den Haag, NetherlandsPaard
10/08/2022Sittard, NetherlandsErnestos
10/09/2022Freiburg, DECafe Atlantic
10/11/2022Zurich, SwitzerlandKomplex
10/12/2022Munich, GermanyFeierwerk
10/13/2022Vienna, AustriaArena
10/15/2022Sluderno, ItalyLoki
10/16/2022Nuremberg, GermanyDesi
10/17/2022Hannover, GermanyLux
10/18/2022Berlin, GermanyS036
10/19/2022Hamburg, GermanyMolotov
10/21/2022Koln, GermanyGebaude 9
10/22/2022Arlon, BelgiumL’entrepot
11/11/2022Chicago, ILReggie’s
11/12/2022Chicago, ILReggie’s
12/07/2022Santa Cruz, CACatalyst(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/08/2022Berkeley, CACornerstone(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/09/2022Ventura, CAVentura Music Hall(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/10/2022Santa Ana, CAObservatory(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/11/2022San Diego, CAHouse of Blues(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/14/2022Philadelphia, PAArdmore(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/15/2022Washington DCBlack Cat(with Bite Me Bambi)
12/16/2022New York, NYSony Hall(with Bite Me Bambi)