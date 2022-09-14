Show Me The Body announce new album, release “We Came To Play”

by Em Moore
Show Me The Body have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Trouble The Water and will be out October 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band have also released their new single "We Came To Play". Show Me The Body released their EP Survive in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Trouble The WaterTracklist
1. Loose Talk
2. Food From Plate
3. Radiator
4. We Came To Play
5. War Not Beef
6. Out Of Place
7. Boils Up
8. Buck 50
9. Demeanor
10. Using It
11. WW4
12. Trouble The Water