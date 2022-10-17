Scowl add UK headlining shows

by Tours

Scowl have added a handful of headlining dates for the UK. The dates will take place after their run with Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, and Soul Blind. Scowl are currently touring the US and released How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 09O2 Islington AcademyLondon, UKw/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
Nov 10O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UKw/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
Nov 11StylusLeeds, UKw/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
Nov 12Classic GrandGlasgow, UKw/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
Nov 13TheklaBristol, UKw/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
Nov 14Yes Pink RoomManchester, UKScowl headlining, Incisions, TS WARSPITE, and Grunal Gadafi supporting
Nov 15Green Door StoreBrighton, UKScowl headlining, Shooting Daggers, Plastics, and Nekra supporting