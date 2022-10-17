Scowl have added a handful of headlining dates for the UK. The dates will take place after their run with Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, and Soul Blind. Scowl are currently touring the US and released How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 09
|O2 Islington Academy
|London, UK
|w/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
|Nov 10
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
|Nov 11
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|w/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
|Nov 12
|Classic Grand
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
|Nov 13
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|w/Stick To Your Guns, Landmvrks, Soul Blind
|Nov 14
|Yes Pink Room
|Manchester, UK
|Scowl headlining, Incisions, TS WARSPITE, and Grunal Gadafi supporting
|Nov 15
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Scowl headlining, Shooting Daggers, Plastics, and Nekra supporting