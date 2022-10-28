Agnostic Front (East Coast)

by Tours

NY Hardcore legends Agnostic Front is heading up the East Coast this Winter to wrap up touring for this year. Tickets to this run of dates are on sale today. The band released Get Loud! in 2019.

DateLocationVenue
Dec 8thTampa, FLBrass Mug
Dec 9thMiami, FLGramps
Dec 10thMelbourne, FLIron Oak Post
Dec 11thJacksonville, FLJack Rabbits
Dec 12thGreenville, SCRadio Room
Dec 14thRichmond, VACanal Club
Dec 15thAsbury Park, NJHouse Of Independents
Dec 16thBrooklyn, NYThe Meadows BK
Dec 17thReading, PAReverb
Dec 18thAlbany, NYEmpire Live