NY Hardcore legends Agnostic Front is heading up the East Coast this Winter to wrap up touring for this year. Tickets to this run of dates are on sale today. The band released Get Loud! in 2019.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Dec 8th
|Tampa, FL
|Brass Mug
|Dec 9th
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|Dec 10th
|Melbourne, FL
|Iron Oak Post
|Dec 11th
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jack Rabbits
|Dec 12th
|Greenville, SC
|Radio Room
|Dec 14th
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|Dec 15th
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House Of Independents
|Dec 16th
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Meadows BK
|Dec 17th
|Reading, PA
|Reverb
|Dec 18th
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live