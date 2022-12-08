Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson postpone three shows

The first three dates of Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson’s upcoming tour (where they'll be playing some Neil Young covers) have been postponed. The shows are being postponed due to Laura Stevenson contracting COVID-19. The shows affected are December 9 in Chicago, December 10 in Detroit, and December 11 in Toronto. The rest of the scheduled shows are not affected and will resume on December 15 in Boston. New dates for the postponed shows will be announced soon and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released their second EP of Neil Young covers Younger Still earlier this year.