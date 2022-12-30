Check out live sessions with Gogol Bordello and Puzzled Panther at Bar Freda!

Today, we are psyched to debut two live sessions- one with Gogol Bordello and one with Puzzled Panther!

GB is wrapping a wide-ranging tour that found them hitting both coasts and linking up with Puzzled Panther.

In these live session, recorded and produced by Brad Wagner, both bands recorded intimate sets at Bar Freda in Ridgewood, Queens. In the sets, the groups play stripped down classics, a few choice covers, and also do some interviews between the tunes. There are also some unreleased tracks thrown into the mix!

There are two nights left on Gogol Bordello's 2022 New Year's Eve run at Brooklyn Bowl. They play with Crazy & the Brains and Balaklava Blues tonight and Murphy's Law and Puzzled Panther on New Year's Eve. You can check out both sessions below.