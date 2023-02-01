Off With Their Heads have announced North American tour dates for the tenth anniversary of their album Home . They will be playing the album in full at each show and Single Mothers will be playing support on all dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 04
|Smalls
|Detroit, MI
|May 05
|The Foundry
|Cleveland, OH
|May 06
|Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 07
|Pleasant St.
|Morgantown, WV
|May 09
|Tellus 360
|Lancaster, PA
|May 11
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 12
|Cobra Cabana
|Richmond, VA
|May 13
|First Unitarian
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 14
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 15
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|May 17
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|May 18
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|May 19
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|May 20
|Bugjar
|Rochester, NY (without Single Mothers)
|Jun 01
|The Lyric Room
|Green Bay, WI
|Jun 02
|First Ave
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 03
|Aquarium
|Fargo, ND
|Jun 04
|The Good Will
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jun 05
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Jun 06
|Black Cat Tavern
|Saskatoon, SK
|Jun 07
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|Jun 08
|Modern Love
|Clagary, AB
|Jun 09
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|Jun 10
|Runaways
|Kelowna, BC
|Jun 12
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 14
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 15
|The Star Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Jun 16
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 17
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA
|Jun 18
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Jun 20
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 21
|Pub Rock
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 22
|Dive Bar
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 24
|Mesa Theater
|Grand Junction, CO
|Jun 25
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Jun 27
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Jun 28
|Lefty’s Live
|Des Moines, IA
|Jun 29
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Jun 30
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL