Off With Their Heads announce 'Home' 10th anniversary shows

Off With Their Heads announce 'Home' 10th anniversary shows
by Tours

Off With Their Heads have announced North American tour dates for the tenth anniversary of their album Home . They will be playing the album in full at each show and Single Mothers will be playing support on all dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 04SmallsDetroit, MI
May 05The FoundryCleveland, OH
May 06FunhousePittsburgh, PA
May 07Pleasant St.Morgantown, WV
May 09Tellus 360Lancaster, PA
May 11The MeadowsBrooklyn, NY
May 12Cobra CabanaRichmond, VA
May 13First UnitarianPhiladelphia, PA
May 14House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
May 15The SinclairBoston, MA
May 17Rum RunnersLondon, ON
May 18The GarrisonToronto, ON
May 19Dominion TavernOttawa, ON
May 20BugjarRochester, NY (without Single Mothers)
Jun 01The Lyric RoomGreen Bay, WI
Jun 02First AveMinneapolis, MN
Jun 03AquariumFargo, ND
Jun 04The Good WillWinnipeg, MB
Jun 05The ExchangeRegina, SK
Jun 06Black Cat TavernSaskatoon, SK
Jun 07The BuckinghamEdmonton, AB
Jun 08Modern LoveClagary, AB
Jun 09The RoyalNelson, BC
Jun 10RunawaysKelowna, BC
Jun 12Fox CabaretVancouver, BC
Jun 14El CorazonSeattle, WA
Jun 15The Star TheatrePortland, OR
Jun 16Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Jun 17The SardineSan Pedro, CA
Jun 18Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
Jun 20CasbahSan Diego, CA
Jun 21Pub RockPhoenix, AZ
Jun 22Dive BarLas Vegas, NV
Jun 24Mesa TheaterGrand Junction, CO
Jun 25Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Jun 27Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE
Jun 28Lefty’s LiveDes Moines, IA
Jun 29Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Jun 30Beat KitchenChicago, IL