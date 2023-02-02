Teens in Trouble have released a video for their song “Old Starnes Cove Road”. The video was created by Aja Pop. The song is off their self-titled EP that came out in 2022. Teens in Trouble’s self-titled EP will also be released on vinyl via Asain Man Records later this year. Lizzie Trouble will be going on a solo tour in March along with Tierney Tough of The Pauses. Check out the video and dates below.