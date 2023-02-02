Teens in Trouble have released a video for their song “Old Starnes Cove Road”. The video was created by Aja Pop. The song is off their self-titled EP that came out in 2022. Teens in Trouble’s self-titled EP will also be released on vinyl via Asain Man Records later this year. Lizzie Trouble will be going on a solo tour in March along with Tierney Tough of The Pauses. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Schoolkids
|Raleigh, NC
|Mar 02
|The Odd
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 03
|Goodyear Arts
|Charlotte, NC
|Mar 04
|Gold Sprint
|Huntsville, AL
|Mar 06
|Drk Mttr
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 07
|Pilot Light
|Knoxville, TN
|Mar 10
|YES Fest
|Norfolk, VA