Teens in Trouble: "Old Starnes Cove Road"
by Videos

Teens in Trouble have released a video for their song “Old Starnes Cove Road”. The video was created by Aja Pop. The song is off their self-titled EP that came out in 2022. Teens in Trouble’s self-titled EP will also be released on vinyl via Asain Man Records later this year. Lizzie Trouble will be going on a solo tour in March along with Tierney Tough of The Pauses. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01SchoolkidsRaleigh, NC
Mar 02The OddAsheville, NC
Mar 03Goodyear ArtsCharlotte, NC
Mar 04Gold SprintHuntsville, AL
Mar 06Drk MttrNashville, TN
Mar 07Pilot LightKnoxville, TN
Mar 10YES FestNorfolk, VA