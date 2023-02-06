by Em Moore
NOFX have announced the details for the upcoming San Diego date of their farewell tour. The band will be playing So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes and The Decline in full and will be joined by Descendents, The Vandals, Mad Caddies, Codefendants, The Bombpops, Western Addiction, and Urethane. The show will take place at Waterfront Park. This show is part of their previously announced run of final US tour dates which joined the previously announced shows in Austria and Spain and in the UK. NOFX released Double Album in 2022.