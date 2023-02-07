Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce spring & summer tour, release “Blacktop” video

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be playing in the US, Japan, and Europe. The Faint and Perfume Genius will be joining them on select dates. The band have also released a video for their song “Blacktop” which was directed by David Black. The song is off their album Cool It Down which was released in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
5/3Washington, DCThe Anthem
5/5Atlanta, GAShaky Knees Music Festival
5/7Houston, TX713 Music Hallw/The Faint
5/9Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factoryw/The Faint
5/12Salt Lake City, UTKilby Block Party
5/13Pasadena, CAJust Like Heaven
5/26Allston, MABoston Calling Music Festival
6/1Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
6/3Minneapolis, MNArmoryw/Perfume Genius
6/5Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatrew/Perfume Genius
6/7Redmond, WAMarymoor Livew/Perfume Genius
6/8Troutdale, ORMcMenamins Edgefieldw/Perfume Genius
6/10Berkeley, CAThe Greek Theatrew/Perfume Genius
7/28-30Yuzawa, JPFuji Rock Festival
8/25London, ENAll Points East
8/26Paris, FRRock en Seine
8/28Amsterdam, NLParadiso
8/29Berlin, DEColumbiahalle