Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce spring & summer tour, release “Blacktop” video

7 hours ago by Em Moore

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be playing in the US, Japan, and Europe. The Faint and Perfume Genius will be joining them on select dates. The band have also released a video for their song “Blacktop” which was directed by David Black. The song is off their album Cool It Down which was released in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.