Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce spring & summer tour, release “Blacktop” video

by Em Moore
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be playing in the US, Japan, and Europe. The Faint and Perfume Genius will be joining them on select dates. The band have also released a video for their song “Blacktop” which was directed by David Black. The song is off their album Cool It Down which was released in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|5/3
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|5/5
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees Music Festival
|5/7
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall
|w/The Faint
|5/9
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|w/The Faint
|5/12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Block Party
|5/13
|Pasadena, CA
|Just Like Heaven
|5/26
|Allston, MA
|Boston Calling Music Festival
|6/1
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|6/3
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory
|w/Perfume Genius
|6/5
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|w/Perfume Genius
|6/7
|Redmond, WA
|Marymoor Live
|w/Perfume Genius
|6/8
|Troutdale, OR
|McMenamins Edgefield
|w/Perfume Genius
|6/10
|Berkeley, CA
|The Greek Theatre
|w/Perfume Genius
|7/28-30
|Yuzawa, JP
|Fuji Rock Festival
|8/25
|London, EN
|All Points East
|8/26
|Paris, FR
|Rock en Seine
|8/28
|Amsterdam, NL
|Paradiso
|8/29
|Berlin, DE
|Columbiahalle