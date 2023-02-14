Cursive have announced more Domestica 20th anniversary tour dates. Neva Dinova will support them on select dates and they will be opening for Bright Eyes on select dates. The shows will take place across the US and Canada this spring. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|4/21
|Fort Collins, CO
|Washington’s
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/22
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theater
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/24
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/25
|Spokane, WA
|Lucky You Lounge
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/26
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/27
|Seattle, WA
|Tractor Tavern
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/29
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/Neva Dinova
|4/30
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/2
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom Of The Hill
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/3
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom Of The Hill
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/4
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Teragram Ballroom
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/5
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/6
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/7
|Las Vegas, NV
|Backstage Bar & Billiards
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/8
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/9
|El Paso, TX
|The Lowbrow Palace
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/11
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/12
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (outside)
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/13
|Dallas, TX
|The Kessler Theater
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/14
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain’s Ballroom
|supporting Bright Eyes
|5/16
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/17
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/18
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/Neva Dinova
|5/19
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Neva Dinova