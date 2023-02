7 minutes ago by Em Moore

BONDBREAKR have released a live video for their song “Polite Society”. The video was filmed at Kick Butt Coffee in Austin, Texas on February 11 during their show with MDC, This Party Sucks, Cunto, and Diente X Diente. The video was edited and the graphics were done by lead vocalist Gerilyn Hayes-McCloskey. The song was released as a standalone single in 2022. BONDBREAKR released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the video below.