On March 14, White Reaper played at the Opera House in Toronto, Ontario. Militarie Gun and Mamalarky opened the show. White Reaper are currently touring North America and released their album Asking For A Ride earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.