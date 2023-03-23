Never Ending Game announce new album, release two new tracks

Detroit-based hardcore punks Never Ending Game have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Outcry and will be out May 12 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new singles called “Memories” and “Never Die” (which features Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin). Never Ending Game released their EP Halo & Wings in 2021 and their album Just Another Day in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.