Never Ending Game announce new album, release two new tracks

by Em Moore
Detroit-based hardcore punks Never Ending Game have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Outcry and will be out May 12 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new singles called “Memories” and “Never Die” (which features Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin). Never Ending Game released their EP Halo & Wings in 2021 and their album Just Another Day in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Outcry Tracklist
1. Outcry
2. Never Die ft. Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin
3. Down There (With You)
4. Hate Today… Die Tomorrow
5. Tank On E
6. Victory
7. Goin' Thru Some Things
8. Memories
9. Fire of the Heart
10. Clown
11. Something Wrong