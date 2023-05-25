Smoking Popes announce US shows

Smoking Popes have announced US tour dates for this summer. They will be joined by The Brokedowns, Future Teens, Taking Meds, and Iron Chic on select dates. Smoking Popes released Into The Agony in 2018. Check out the dates below.

Aug 17Badger State BrewingGreen Bay, WIw/The Brokedowns
Aug 18Alternating CurrentsDavenport, IA
Aug 19Turf ClubSt. Paul, MNw/The Brokedowns
Aug 20High Noon SaloonMadison, WIw/The Brokedowns
Aug 30Space BallroomHamden, CTw/Future Teens, Taking Meds
Aug 31Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PAw/Iron Chic, Future Teens
Sep 01Tellus360Lancaster, PAw/Iron Chic, Future Teens
Sep 02MeadowsBrooklyn, NY
Sep 03Brighton Music HallAllston, MAw/Future Teens, Taking Meds