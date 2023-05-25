Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Smoking Popes have announced US tour dates for this summer. They will be joined by The Brokedowns, Future Teens, Taking Meds, and Iron Chic on select dates. Smoking Popes released Into The Agony in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 17
|Badger State Brewing
|Green Bay, WI
|w/The Brokedowns
|Aug 18
|Alternating Currents
|Davenport, IA
|Aug 19
|Turf Club
|St. Paul, MN
|w/The Brokedowns
|Aug 20
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, WI
|w/The Brokedowns
|Aug 30
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/Future Teens, Taking Meds
|Aug 31
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Iron Chic, Future Teens
|Sep 01
|Tellus360
|Lancaster, PA
|w/Iron Chic, Future Teens
|Sep 02
|Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 03
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|w/Future Teens, Taking Meds