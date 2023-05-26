Boris and Uniform have released a video for their new song “Not Surprised”. The video was created by A.F. Cortes. The song is off their upcoming collaborative album Bright New Disease which will be out on June 16 via Sacred Bones Records. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryThe Pink Spiders announce new album, release "Devotion" video
Next StoryBad Operation and Joe Gittleman to release ‘Waverbeaker 4’ split
Boris and Uniform: "Not Surprised"
Boris and The Uniform to release collaborative album, release "You Are The Beginning"
Boris: "My name is blank"
Danny Elfman announces remix album, releases "Kick Me" remix with Iggy Pop
Boris announce new album, release video and North American tour dates
Mercyful Fate, Suicidal, Emperor, Wu-Tang solo, Carcass, Dwarves, LOTION to play Psycho Las Vegas
Portrayal of Guilt and Thou announce UK & EU tour
Boris the Sprinkler to play 30th anniversary with The Ergs, D4 spinoff band, more
Converge announce two 'Bloodmoon' shows
Converge/Full of Hell/Uniform/Thou (US)