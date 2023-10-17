J. Sats Beret of the Lewd in hospice

Sadly, J. Sats Beret, singer for The Lewd, is in hospice. Bandmember Bob C;lic issued a statement" Hello fans and friends of The Lewd, this is the hardest post I’m ever gonna post here. I apologize for not really knowing how to do this right. Anyway… Our band leader, singer and our friend J Satz Beret has been released to hospice at home, he’s been in the hospital for nearly a month already and he’s not expected to regain consciousness. I can’t express how important a musical factor he was for me and many other west coast musicians. By the time I joined The Lewd Satz already had a long history in the PNW music scene, playing with the legendary Whiz Kidz and the handful of very early Seattle punk bands that eventually led to our band. I guess there’s a whole lot more to this story but Im just going to end here We’ll miss you Satz."

We send our best wishes to Beret and his family.