SPI Fest has announced its second wave lineup for this year. Munity, The Best of The Worst, KMoy, Sargent Scag, Runaway Ricochet, BONDBREAKR, and Plastic Presidents will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup which includes Catbite, Call Me Malcolm, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and Mega Infinity. SPI Fest will take place May 17-18 at 25 Central Street in Windsor, Connecticut.
