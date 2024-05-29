Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Descendents and Buzzcocks have announced US tour dates together for this fall. Grumpster will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on May 30. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 22
|The Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, MN
|Sep 24
|Liberty Hall
|Lawrence, KS
|Sep 25
|The Admiral
|Omaha, NE
|Sep 27
|The Fillmore
|Denver, CO
|Sep 28
|The Union
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 29
|The ELM
|Bozeman, MT
|Oct 01
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Oct 02
|Virginia St. Brewhouse
|Reno, NV
|Oct 03
|Pappy and Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA