Descendents / Buzzcocks / Grumpster (US)
Descendents and Buzzcocks have announced US tour dates together for this fall. Grumpster will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on May 30. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 22The Palace TheatreSt. Paul, MN
Sep 24Liberty HallLawrence, KS
Sep 25The AdmiralOmaha, NE
Sep 27The FillmoreDenver, CO
Sep 28The UnionSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 29The ELMBozeman, MT
Oct 01Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Oct 02Virginia St. BrewhouseReno, NV
Oct 03Pappy and Harriet’sPioneertown, CA