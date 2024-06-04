Control Top announce US shows

Control Top
by

Control Top have announced two US shows for July. Carnivorous Bells and Eraser will be joining them on their first date. Public Circuit and Pop Music Fever Dream will be joining them for their second show. Control Top released their single “One Good Day” in 2020 and their album Covert Contracts in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 26Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Carnivorous Bells, Eraser
Jul 27Union PoolBrooklyn, NYw/Public Circuit, Pop Music Fever Dream