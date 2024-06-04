Control Top announce US shows

by Em Moore
Control Top have announced two US shows for July. Carnivorous Bells and Eraser will be joining them on their first date. Public Circuit and Pop Music Fever Dream will be joining them for their second show. Control Top released their single “One Good Day” in 2020 and their album Covert Contracts in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 26
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Carnivorous Bells, Eraser
|Jul 27
|Union Pool
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Public Circuit, Pop Music Fever Dream