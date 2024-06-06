Listen to the debut EP by Endswell!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut EP by Madison-based post-hardcore band Endswell! The EP is called Keepsake and features four kick ass tracks. Speaking about the EP the band said,



”A few years ago, our old project (redacted) fell apart and we were thinking about throwing in the towel… Until Alan showed us the main riff in “Heart Container”. This is why we decided to continue making music together. Shortly afterwards, we added Louie and Luke from local bands Tiny Voices and Kule respectively. Keepsake is everything we ever wanted to write together and is truly only the beginning. The title track was written by Maxwell and is from one of his old projects; “Spirit Blues” was written and worked on with the whole lineup; “Cruise Control” was written by Alan; and “Heart Container” came together the night the full lineup practiced for the first time. The lyrics on the EP reflect a lot of what had been going on in Maxwell’s life the last few years. They touch on topics like death, friendships falling out, and heartbreak.”

Keepsake will be out everywhere on June 7 via Thumbs Up Records. Endswell will be touring the US with Fly Over States, Hey ILY, Blind Equation, and Red Sun next week. Listen to the EP below!