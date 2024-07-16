Death Goals have released a video for their new song “Knife Bouquet” which features Matt Reynolds of Haggard Cat and Crosscheck Records. The song is a standalone single and is out digitally via Prosthetic Records. Death Goals released their album A Garden Of Dead Flowers in 2023. Check out the video below.
