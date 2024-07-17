Noun releases debut single

by John Gentile
Noun is the band composed of Marissa Paternoster and Phillip Price of Kayo Dot. This week, the band released their debut single "Wanted" b/w "Consumed." These tracks represent Paternoster's first widely released recordings since the end of Screaming Females. The tracks are available as a cassingle and as a digital download. You can hear the new tunes below and see the band's upcoming tour dates.
|date
|city
|venue
|7/18
|Kingston, NY
|Tubby’s *
|7/19
|Brooklyn, NY
|Alphaville *
|7/20
|New Brunswick, NJ
|Clownhouse *
|8/16
|Cincinnati, OH
|Fairview Fest ^
|8/17
|Louisville, KY
|High Horse ^
|8/18
|Carbondale, IL
|PK’s ^
|8/19
|Nashville, TN
|Dark Matter ^
|8/20
|St Louis, MO
|The Record Space ^
|8/21
|Lawrence KS
|Replay Lounge ^
|8/22
|Lincoln NE
|Duffy’s ^
|8/23
|Denver, CO
|Ghost Canyon Festival ^
|8/24
|Grand Junction, CO
|Copeka Coffee ^
|8/25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court ^
|8/27
|Casper, WY
|The Bourgeois Pig ^
|8/28
|Rapid City, SD
|Triple E Collective ^
|8/29
|Minot, ND
|Main St. Books ^
|8/30
|Winnipeg, MB
|Handsome Daughter ^
|8/31
|Fargo, ND
|The Aquarium ^
|9/01
|Duluth, MN
|Jade Fountain ^
|9/02
|Minneapolis, MN
|Cloudland Theater ^
|9/04
|Dubuque, IA
|Smokestack ^
|9/05
|Madison, WI
|Mickey’s ^
|9/06
|Chicago, IL
|Archer Ballroom ^
|9/07
|Milwaukee, WI
|XRay Arcade ^
|9/08
|Bloomington, IN
|Blockhouse ^
* = with Sweet Harm
^ = with Lung