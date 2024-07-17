Noun releases debut single

Noun is the band composed of Marissa Paternoster and Phillip Price of Kayo Dot. This week, the band released their debut single "Wanted" b/w "Consumed." These tracks represent Paternoster's first widely released recordings since the end of Screaming Females. The tracks are available as a cassingle and as a digital download. You can hear the new tunes below and see the band's upcoming tour dates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=SaoFA9PIvbg&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stereogum.com%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

datecityvenue
7/18Kingston, NYTubby’s *
7/19Brooklyn, NYAlphaville *
7/20New Brunswick, NJClownhouse *
8/16Cincinnati, OHFairview Fest ^
8/17Louisville, KYHigh Horse ^
8/18Carbondale, ILPK’s ^
8/19Nashville, TNDark Matter ^
8/20St Louis, MOThe Record Space ^
8/21Lawrence KSReplay Lounge ^
8/22Lincoln NEDuffy’s ^
8/23Denver, COGhost Canyon Festival ^
8/24Grand Junction, COCopeka Coffee ^
8/25Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court ^
8/27Casper, WYThe Bourgeois Pig ^
8/28Rapid City, SDTriple E Collective ^
8/29Minot, NDMain St. Books ^
8/30Winnipeg, MBHandsome Daughter ^
8/31Fargo, NDThe Aquarium ^
9/01Duluth, MNJade Fountain ^
9/02Minneapolis, MNCloudland Theater ^
9/04Dubuque, IASmokestack ^
9/05Madison, WIMickey’s ^
9/06Chicago, ILArcher Ballroom ^
9/07Milwaukee, WIXRay Arcade ^
9/08Bloomington, INBlockhouse ^

* = with Sweet Harm

^ = with Lung