Noun releases debut single

21 hours ago by John Gentile

Noun is the band composed of Marissa Paternoster and Phillip Price of Kayo Dot. This week, the band released their debut single "Wanted" b/w "Consumed." These tracks represent Paternoster's first widely released recordings since the end of Screaming Females. The tracks are available as a cassingle and as a digital download. You can hear the new tunes below and see the band's upcoming tour dates.