Drug Church / Modern Color / Soul Blind / PONY (US and Canada)

Drug Church have announced that they will be touring North America this fall. Modern Color, Soul Blind, and PONY will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on July 26. Drug Church will be releasing their new album PRUDE on October 4 via Pure Noise Records and released Hygiene in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 11ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Oct 15Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 16recordBarKansas City, MO
Oct 17Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
Oct 19Magic StickDetroit, MI
Oct 20Mahall’sLakewood, OH
Oct 22The Axis ClubToronto, ON
Oct 23Théâtre FairmountMontréal, QC
Oct 24The Brooklyn MonarchBrooklyn, NY
Oct 25RoyaleBoston, MA
Oct 27Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 30Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Oct 31Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA
Nov 01Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Nov 02Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Nov 03Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Nov 05EulogyAsheville, NC
Nov 06New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Nov 07The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Nov 08ConduitWinter Park, FL
Nov 11The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Nov 12Tulips FTWFort Worth, TX
Nov 13Mohawk AustinAustin, TX
Nov 15The Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
Nov 16EchoplexLos Angeles, CA