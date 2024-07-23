Drug Church have announced that they will be touring North America this fall. Modern Color, Soul Blind, and PONY will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on July 26. Drug Church will be releasing their new album PRUDE on October 4 via Pure Noise Records and released Hygiene in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 11
|Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Oct 15
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 16
|recordBar
|Kansas City, MO
|Oct 17
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 19
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 20
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|Oct 22
|The Axis Club
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 23
|Théâtre Fairmount
|Montréal, QC
|Oct 24
|The Brooklyn Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 25
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Oct 27
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 30
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 31
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 01
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 02
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 03
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Nov 05
|Eulogy
|Asheville, NC
|Nov 06
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Nov 07
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 08
|Conduit
|Winter Park, FL
|Nov 11
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Nov 12
|Tulips FTW
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nov 13
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX
|Nov 15
|The Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Nov 16
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA