Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Indica In Decay have released a video for their cover of “Tell My Why” which was recorded by the PenPals for the anime Berserk. The cover features Mike Alvarez of Holy Schnikes! and all of the proceeds generated from the song will go towards RatNest in Chino, California to help them rebuild after they were broken into and robbed. The single art was created by Real Cool Friend. Check out the video below.