Spiral XP to release debut album, share “Luna” video

Seattle-based Spiral XP have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called I Wish I Was A Rat and will be out on October 18 via Danger Collective Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Luna” which was directed by guitarist Jordan Mang and lead singer Max Keyes. Spiral XP released their EP with TV Star earlier this year and released their EP It’s Been a While in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.