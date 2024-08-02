The Last Mile and The Corps have announced European tour dates together for this fall. The Last Mile released their split with PEZZ in 2023 and released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. The Corps released their album Fractured Protocol earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 26
|McDaids
|Le Havre, FR
|Sep 27
|Antwerp Music City
|Antwerp, BE
|Sep 28
|MK Bar
|Esch-Sur-Alzette
|Sep 29
|TBA
|TBA
|Sep 30
|Krea
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Oct 01
|Qwertz
|Lausanne, CH
|Oct 02
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 02
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 03
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 04
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 05
|Monte Paradiso
|Pula, HR
|Oct 06
|Menza Pri Koritu
|Ljubljana, SI
|Oct 07
|Kripta
|Budapest, HU
|Oct 08
|Music House
|Graz, AT
|Oct 09
|Kramladen
|Vienna, AT
|Oct 10
|Cafe Na Pul Cesty
|Prague, CZ
|Oct 11
|Reset Club
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 12
|Waldmeister
|Solingen, DE
|Oct 13
|De Flaat
|Naaldwijk, NL