The Last Mile / The Corps (Europe)

The Last Mile
by Tours

The Last Mile and The Corps have announced European tour dates together for this fall. The Last Mile released their split with PEZZ in 2023 and released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. The Corps released their album Fractured Protocol earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 26McDaidsLe Havre, FR
Sep 27Antwerp Music CityAntwerp, BE
Sep 28MK BarEsch-Sur-Alzette
Sep 29TBATBA
Sep 30KreaWiesbaden, DE
Oct 01QwertzLausanne, CH
Oct 02TBATBA
Oct 02TBATBA
Oct 03TBATBA
Oct 04TBATBA
Oct 05Monte ParadisoPula, HR
Oct 06Menza Pri KorituLjubljana, SI
Oct 07KriptaBudapest, HU
Oct 08Music HouseGraz, AT
Oct 09KramladenVienna, AT
Oct 10Cafe Na Pul CestyPrague, CZ
Oct 11Reset ClubBerlin, DE
Oct 12WaldmeisterSolingen, DE
Oct 13De FlaatNaaldwijk, NL