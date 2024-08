7 minutes ago by John Gentile

Danzig is releasing a physical version of "Black Hell" for the first time. The song was originally on the Hangover II soundtrack, but has been unreleased otherwise. The song is now available on a 12-inch and 7-inch single, out in October via Cleopatra records. The b-side is "Thirteen," which Johnny Cash also recorded. The version on the single is presumably the version taken from Danzig 6:66 Satans Child.